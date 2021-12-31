Express photo review 2021: Slough

Slough Express photographer Ian Longthorne has reflected on an extraordinary year of snapping for the Express, and has chosen some of his favourite pictures from the last 12 months.

From sporting success in the cricket to celebrations at the local elections, Ian has been there every step of the way to capture the moment.

Ian said: "2021 - the year we learnt to live with COVID, mask wearing and social distancing was still in place.

"There was plenty of inspiration from around Slough this year.

"Khaled Chima passing a journalism course, whilst Cllr Joginder Bal at the local elections and Stoke Green Cricket Club at the Julian Cup Final were both celebrating victory."

Flick through the gallery above to view Ian's favourite shots from a memorable year in Slough.