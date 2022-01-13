New Slough Conservatives leader targeting Tory takeover at council

Long-serving Conservative councillor Dexter Smith has been elected as the leader of the opposition group.

The Colnbrook with Poyle representative takes on the role following the decision by current Conservative leader, Councillor Wayne Strutton, to step down.

Mr Smith is a retired college lecturer and previously led the Slough Conservatives between 2004 and 2008.

He said his objectives are to help the opposition group take control of Slough Borough Council at the next elections and make the local authority a high-performing council following its financial crisis.

Cllr Smith said: “The last time I became Conservative Group Leader in 2004 I pledged to make Slough Borough Council a ‘Good’ council.

“The Conservatives were entering a coalition running the council with the Liberals, Liberal Democrats and Independents.

“By 2007 the Audit Commission finally judged that Slough Borough Council was a ‘Good’ council.”

He added: “I have no doubt the remedy will be painful, but with the right treatment, Slough Borough Council can be made ‘Good’ again.”

Cllr Smith will be one of five people who sit on the council’s new improvement and recovery board.

This has been established by the Government-appointed commissioners to help lead Slough out of its financial crisis.