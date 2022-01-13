Third commissioner appointed to oversee Slough Borough Council

A third commissioner has been appointed to Slough Borough Council, joining lead commissioner Max Caller and finance commissioner Margaret Lee.

Gavin Jones has been appointed as assistant commissioner by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities upon request from the two existing commissioners.

The commissioners were put in place following a review by DLUHC into the governance and finances of the council which found major problems stretching back several years.

They will be overseeing and assisting with the council’s recovery and renewal plan which lays out the work undertaken so far.

Furthermore, the commissioners will also be assessing the work needed to create a sustainable council which can improve the delivery of services to residents.

Gavin Jones is currently the chief executive of Essex County Council where he has served since 2016, having previously spent 10 years as CEO of Swindon Borough.

He joined Local Government after having worked in the commercial sector for much of his career, including time in the airline, travel and technology sectors.

He has also been chair of Solace – the UK’s leading membership network for public sector and local government professionals – for three years, helping it to grow and support leadership across the local government.

Councillor James Swindlehurst, leader of the council, said: “There are still very difficult times ahead of us and we have welcomed the commissioners, their expertise, advice and help and I look forward to meeting Gavin.”