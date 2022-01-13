Slough care home toasts Nora's 108th birthday

A care home in Slough has been celebrating the 108th birthday of one of its much-loved residents.

Nora Muchmore reached the impressive milestone on Friday, January 7 with staff organising a party to mark the occasion.

Nora was born at Lambeth’s Brook Street Hospital and was just four-years-old at the end of the First World War.

She took her first job at a dressmakers in Oxford Street aged 14 and went on to marry her beloved husband, Bert in 1935.

The couple had a daughter, Joan, as well as a treasured canary called Joey.

Nora fondly recalled how the bird would sing when it heard her husband returning around the corner from work.

Bert passed away in 1977 and Nora has stayed alone since, living in London’s Friendly Almshouses for older women before moving to Slough’s Oxford House Care Home in September 2019.

The 108-year-old said the secrets to her longevity include ‘living a good life, with plenty of food’.