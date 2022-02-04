More than 1,200 fines dished out on Slough's controversial bus lane

Drivers have been issued with more than 1,200 fines for using the new A4 bus lane.

The bus lane on the A4 Bath Road was first installed on a temporary basis in July 2020.

In May 2021, Slough Borough Council announced new cameras would be going live and drivers caught in the lane during operational times would face fines.

The controversial lane runs the length of the A4 from Huntercombe Spur to Uxbridge Road and was funded by a £180,000 grant from the Department for Transport.

It was intended as a ‘green restart to local travel’ as the country eased out of lockdown.

However, it was widely lambasted when introduced – two petitions to abolish it both collected thousands of signatures.

Residents were mainly concerned about tailbacks but there were further concerns. One driver hit out at a ‘misleading sign’ after getting caught out and fined in November last year.

John Storrie, from Maidenhead, was heading to his vaccination appointment at Salt Hill Activity Centre and saw a yellow sign directing him to do a U-turn.

He entered the bus lane briefly in order to do this. He was caught on CCTV and sent a fixed penalty notice, which he contested, saying ‘you’re in [the lane] before you realise it’.

Footage showed that three other drivers made the same error in a single minute.

According to freedom of information request to Slough Borough Council, the bus lane has managed to catch out drivers 1,222 times.

Leader of the Conservatives, Cllr Dexter Smith (Colnbrook with Poyle) said that there needed to be a review – especially given that the bus lane has been made permanent.

“There definitely are junctions where you would almost have to do a 90 degree turn to get into a street right across a bus lane,” he said.

“There are very short bits of bus lane which cause great confusion to residents who aren’t looking to flout the law.”

He also criticised the stretch leading to the junction 5 roundabout with the M4, where buses have to move out of the bus lane in order to avoid the motorway.

“So there’s a bit of the bus lane that’s totally redundant,” he said. “It’s causing a bit of highway to be used by virtually no one.”

A council spokeswoman said: “All the bus lanes have adequate signage to warn drivers in advance so they can change lanes.

“The bus lanes are there to make bus journeys easier and to encourage greener travel so more people choose the bus over their own car. If someone receives a ticket they feel is unjust, they can appeal it following the directions given.”