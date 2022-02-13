Police appeal for witnesses following robbery at Slough Co-Op

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses, following a robbery in Slough on Saturday evening.

At about 9.25pm, three men who were all wearing masks, entered the Co-Op in Twist Way and ran to the tills.

One man threatened a security guard with a crowbar and held him down by the back of his neck.

The other two used crowbars to remove cash containers.

All three then ran out of the store and drove off in a silver Vauxhall Astra, heading northbound along Wentworth Avenue.

The first man is described to have been wearing an orange florescent Hi-vis sleeve jacket, as well as dark trousers, orange gloves and grey shoes.

The second was wearing a black hooded coat, grey trousers, gloves, and black shoes.

The third man was wearing a black jacket with white sleeves and a grey top underneath, with black trousers and blue and white trainers.

The victim did not sustain any injuries.

Detective Sergeant Paul Allum, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses of this incident or anyone who was in the area around 9.20pm with dash-cam footage to get in touch.

“Anyone who can help should call us on 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220066480.

“Alternatively, call the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“I appreciate this incident will cause some concern in the local community, but I would like to reassure the public that we are conducting a thorough investigation and you will see an increased police presence in the area while this investigation continues.

“If you have any concerns or information, please do not hesitate to speak to any of our officers on the scene.”