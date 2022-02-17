Council launches survey for residents in Baylis and Stoke

Slough Borough Council has launched a survey to allow residents in Baylis and Stoke to give their views on their neighbourhood.

In partnership with Public Health Slough, East Berkshire NHS Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) health partners and One Slough, the council is looking to create stronger, healthier and more attractive neighbourhoods.

The survey is a chance for residents to share their views on the local area, with some of the topics in the survey including COVID-19 impact, health and wellbeing of residents and the local area.

The results of the survey will identify key issues, concerns and areas for opportunity and improvement in these particular areas.

Councillor Sabia Akram, lead member for leisure, culture and communities, said: “We have run similar surveys in Chalvey, Colnbrook and Britwell and it has really helped to create a picture of the area and what needs to be done, while working with the local communities and partnership groups.

“Residents know day-to-day what issues affect them. I would encourage Baylis & Stoke residents to fill in the short survey to make their views known.”

The survey is open now until 5pm on Friday March 4.

It can be completed online by clicking here, whilst paper copies can be returned to Manor Park Community Centre in Villiers Road and Baylis Court Nursery School in Oatlands Drive.