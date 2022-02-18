Langley Heritage Primary School to host ancient Egyptian exhibition

The Langley Heritage Primary School is set to bring pupils’ learning to life by holding its ancient Egyptian exhibition on Slough High Street this weekend.

Year 3 children are inviting the local community to join them on their quest to learn about ancient Egyptians by sharing their creations and knowledge with residents.

They will be able to share their knowledge of the mummification process with a human-sized mummy, as well as explore Egyptian-inspired handmade jewellery.

Furthermore, residents will also be invited to take part in decoding a hieroglyphic trail, and learn about The Shaduf. Interactive activities to learn about Egyptian architecture will also be available.

The exhibition will be taking place from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, February 19. It will be located on Slough High Street, next to the Subway and Bed Kingdom stores.