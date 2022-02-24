Slough council apologise for SEND failings amid damning report

An action plan has been submitted to improve Slough’s services for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), which were the subject of a damning report last year.

At a cabinet meeting on Monday, Cllr Christine Hulme, cabinet member for children’s services, apologised to young people ‘let down by the SEND process’ after inspectors highlighted a series of failures in services provided.

A joint inspection by the Care Quality Commission and Ofsted in September and October looked back at SEND reforms since 2014 and how well these were being implemented.

Reports showed that young people in Slough were left waiting for care plans and reviews of these for ‘unacceptable’ lengths of time.

Inspectors said that ‘the council, Slough Children First and the CCG [clinical commissioning group] have failed to work together to develop an effective strategy for [implementing the 2014 reforms].’

One of the major concerns was that there was ‘too little focus on the reality faced by [SEND pupils], with the majority of parents not feeling understood, welcomed, or helped.’

Waiting times for assessment of occupational therapy and neurodevelopmental needs were ‘unacceptably long’ and there was no dysphagia (difficulties swallowing) service for children over five, meaning treatment was only accessed via emergency departments.

There are also ‘some gaps’ in the transition service between children and adult services, councillors noted. Cllr Hulme observed that Slough does not have a high number of people with disabilities in paid employment.

“There’s a lot that needs to be put right in the service. There’s a lot of work to do,” she said.

Councillors felt that this report highlighted the need for better collaboration between services and would act as a catalyst towards that end.

“This is a trigger for us all to take more ownership,” said leader of the council James Swindlehurst.

Cllr Robert Anderson queried a part of a report that said not all schools are welcoming of SEND students.

He was told by Johnny Kyriacou, associate director for education and inclusion, that there was evidence that some schools have ‘pushed back’ more than others.

Slough council and the CCG have now put forward a written statement of action for improvements.

Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) are likely to re-inspect the local area within the next 18 months.