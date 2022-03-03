Slough Polish Association launch appeal to support Ukranian refugees

The Polish community in Slough is leading efforts to support Ukranian refugees who have fled the Russian invasion.

Tens of thousands of people have crossed over the Ukranian-Polish border to escape the ongoing Russian bombardment over the past week.

The Slough Polish Association, which is based in Church Lane, has now launched an appeal for new clothing, school supplies and toiletries to help Ukraine’s displaced citizens.

Piles of goods have been dropped off to the association’s headquarters with the donations set to be delivered to Poland later this month.

Slough Polish Association volunteer Mariola Kuzlak said: “We’ve received a huge response and we must say the response has been amazing and we really appreciate it.

“Once everything is ready we will be sending this to Poland to help Ukranians who are in shelters in Poland.

“This is the only way we can help and we’re trying to do what we’re able to do.

“It’s difficult but we adjusted really quickly.

“Everyone understands the difficulty of the situation.”

Donations can be dropped off to the Slough Polish Association headquarters, in Church Lane, from 9am to 8pm until Friday, March 11.

No drop-offs can be made on Tuesday.