Public notices: Alcohol licences and road closures in Slough

In the public notices this week, two premises in Slough are looking for a licence to sell alcohol to be consumed off-site. There are also road closures in Slough and Windsor.

Licensing

Norsk European Wholesale has applied to Slough Borough Council for a licence to sell alcohol off-premises at Norsk Fulfilment in Blackthorne Road.

Trelawney News, a newsagent in Trelawney Avenue, has applied for the same kind of licence.

Anyone who wishes to make a representation must do so in writing, preferably by email to licensing@slough.gov.uk

Traffic and parking

The Royal Borough has made changes to loading, waiting and parking.

Affected parking areas are Alexandra, Alma Road, Home Park, King Edward VII/Romney Lock, York House, Victoria, Windsor Dials, East Berkshire College, River Street, Coach Park and the library and leisure centre car parks in Windsor.

Meadow Lane car park in Eton and Horton Road and The Avenue car parks in Datchet are also listed. Pay and display tariffs in Eton and Datchet have also changed.

The Borough is also looking to close the A308 Albert Road in Windsor from 9pm to 5am each night, March 21-23.

Another road closure is set for Clarence Road from its junction with Orchard Avenue to A332 Clarence Road roundabout. This will be from 7pm to 5am each night from March 20-22.

Slough council is looking to close Wexham Road from its junction with Wellesley Road to the junction at Saint Pauls Avenue, between 8pm-6am from March 10, until works are completed. They are expected to be completed by 6am on March 12.

The local authority is also seeking to close Canterbury Avenue from its junction with Villiers Road to number 50 Canterbury Avenue.

This will be from a minute past midnight on March 7, until works are complete. Completion is expected by 11.59pm on March 11.

