Slough meeting silenced by technical difficulties

Those hoping to tune in to a Slough council meeting on Tuesday were met with silence after the livestream suffered technical difficulties throughout.

The council held an in-person meeting of the audit and corporate governance committee at 6.30pm, at its headquarters in Observatory House.

The committee was to discuss plans for the 2022/23 internal audit and an update on the council’s risk management.

It was also to cover fly-tipping (the number of prosecutions and fines), as well as updates on the situation with Novus Apartments.

There was to be a progress report on the council closing six of its companies.

The council is appointing someone to advise it on asset disposals – something it has to do in order to save money, given its dire financial situation.

All investment properties are included as part of that review, including the Moxy Hotel.

Normally, councillors’ voices would be picked up my microphones and broadcast online along with video.

But when the stream went out as usual via Civico, no sound could be heard.

A spokesman for SBC said:

“There was a technical issue with the streaming service which could not be solved on the night. Engineers from the company who provides the system will be attending to provide a fix.”