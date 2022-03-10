Assets outside Slough could be sold to help clear debt

Sales of assets outside Slough could be the first to be disposed of as the council seeks to get rid of more than £600million in disposals.

At a media briefing at Observatory House on Monday, leader of the council James Swindlehurst told reporters that ‘almost a fifth’ of the money saved from selling would ‘not be noticeable to anyone in Slough’.

Following its section 114 notice last year, Slough Borough Council is required to dispose of £600million of its land and buildings to pay back its ‘untenable’ levels of borrowing which stands at £750million.

Furthermore, the council will be required to save £20million a year to plug the financial deficit.

On Monday, Cllr Swindlehurst confirmed that real estate services firm Avison Young had been appointed to advise and devise a ‘strategic programme’ to decide which assets should be sold, as well as the timing of any sale.

“An awful lot of things we sell will be things a lot of people didn’t even know we already owned,” said Cllr Swindlehurst.

Currently, SBC owns a variety of buildings outside the confines of the borough, including an Odeon cinema in Basingstoke and a Wickes store in Wolverhampton.

The leader of the council said ‘nearly all out of borough’ assets will be sold, and that non-operational buildings were being ‘prioritised’.

SBC’s interim chief finance officer Steven Mair put down concerns over the cost of Avison Young’s appointment, adding the firm would only be taking ‘a very small percentage’ of any asset sales.

Much of the blame for the council’s section 114 notice last year was due to inconsistencies in previous years’ accounts.

Accounts from 2018/19 are yet to be signed off, but Cllr Swindlehurst and the chief finance officer are hoping these will be completed ‘within three-and-a-half’ months.

“This not the end of a three-and-a-half-month process, rather the end of a year-long process,” he added.

These accounts will be signed off sequentially, and Mr Mair added that there would be ‘less to identify’ as different sets of accounts had recurring problems.

This year’s budget is, at the very least, balanced after the Government approved a request to capitalise more than £300million of debt up until March 2023.

On whether the council would find itself in a similar position to last July in the near future, Mr Mair confirmed: “We will not be issuing another section 114.”