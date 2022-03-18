Slough Philharmonic Society director of music retires after 66 years

The director of music at Slough Philharmonic Society signed off in style as he conducted his last concert after 66 years with the society.

David Wilson BEM first started rehearsing as a bassoonist with Slough Philharmonic Society, after becoming the head of music at Slough Grammar School in 1956.

After three years as a player, David, who will soon turn 90, was invited to become the conductor in 1959, and has been rehearsing both the chorus and orchestra and conducting all concerts ever since.

The retired music teacher has always had a passion for music, playing the bassoon, organ, and piano from a young age. He has inspired pupils at both Slough Grammar School and Ranelagh School in Bracknell during his career.

During his life, David, who lives in Earley has been recognised for his work and was given an award for Individual Contribution to the Arts by Slough Borough Council in 1996.

He was also awarded a British Empire Medal for services to ‘music and young people’, as part of the Queen’s 2018 New Year’s Honours.

On Saturday, March 5, David conducted his final concert at Caldicott School, which sold out with about 250 people attending.

He said: “It’s a big thank you to all the players now and in the past.

“It’s a very friendly society, noted by people who come in as visitors to play.

“I shall miss the music, but I shall miss the people, I shall miss the friends that I have made.”

Thanking his family for their support over the years, David paid tribute to his wife Janet, who he calls his ‘most loyal supporter’, his daughters Sally and Clare for their ‘support and constant love’ and his granddaughters for their support.

He added: “It has been a wonderful journey and along the way I have been lucky to work with so many talented musicians.

“Life without Slough Phil will be difficult and will take some adjustment, but I am grateful for the opportunity to have made so much wonderful music together, and this will provide me with many treasured memories.”

Expressing her pride, his daughter Sally Wilson said: “My father has dedicated his whole life to his family and music.

“He has inspired so many people over 37 years teaching at Ranelagh School, Bracknell, and 66 years conducting Slough Philharmonic Society.

“The messages he has received from past pupils is testament to that dedication and how much he was loved and admired.

“Not many teachers achieve that in life.

“Whilst he has laid down his baton, I know he will continue to be involved in music in one way or another. But for what he has achieved over so many years, his family are so very proud.”