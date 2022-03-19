Homeowner fined tens of thousands for renting unlawful extension

A homeowner who flouted planning regulations has been ordered to pay tens of thousands of pounds.

Saghir Malik, 53, of Mortimer Road, built a side and rear extension without planning permission. He then applied retrospectively for it to stay, but this was refused.

He was required by law to demolish the extension. However, he did not do so. It was being rented out as an independent, self-contained unit.

On 26 October 2018, Malik was served with an enforcement notice, instructing him to take it down and cease the unauthorised use of the land as two separate dwellings.

Malik appealed the decision but this was dismissed – meaning the enforcement notice had to be complied with.

Inspectors came to the property soon afterwards and found that Malik had not done as instructed.

As such, he had committed a criminal offence.

On March 12, 2021, Malik pleaded guilty to an offence under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

Malik was sentenced on Friday, March 4 by Judge Burgess at Reading Crown Court.

He has been ordered to pay back almost £32,000 – the proceeds of the crime of renting out the property – within three months.

He may face a year in prison if he does not.

Additionally Malik must pay a fine of £6,000 and £4,000 in court costs within six months, or face three months imprisonment.

Cllr Pavitar K Mann, deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for transport, planning and place, said:

“This resident has not only ignored the planning permission process and enforcement notice, he has also illegally rented out the annexe that he was required to demolish.

“This has cost him tens of thousands of pounds and council staff will continue to monitor what is being developed in the borough.”