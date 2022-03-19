Previously unknown Herschel music recorded by Slough ensemble

A Slough-based musical ensemble has been given permission to record some previously unknown works by William Herschel – the first ever recordings.

This year is the bicentenary year of celebrated astronomer William Herschel’s death.

Herschel (1738-1822) discovered the planet Uranus in 1781 with a self-made telescope. It was the first planet to be discovered that could not be seen with the naked eye.

The historic figure was also a composer, who lived, married and is buried in Slough.

Two trio sonatas were transcribed from Herschel's manuscript and made into printed parts specifically for The Dionysus Ensemble to record. These were recorded in Slough.

“They haven’t been played since before his death 200 years ago so no one in living memory has heard this music,” said Léonie Adams, artistic director of The Dionysus Ensemble.

“We’re incredibly excited to have been given permission to record some of his previously unknown works, creating the first ever recordings of them. We’re honoured to be able to bring this music to life again.

“We had a fascinating time going back to the handwritten manuscript during the recording sessions to confirm details and check original features, and are thrilled to be able to share these two previously unexplored and unrecorded works.”

The Dionysus Ensemble has been running a music education outreach project in Slough primary schools on William Herschel, his work with the planets, stars and his music.

The group used those as a base for the school children participating to get inspired, compose and then perform their own new songs on the theme ‘William Herschel reimagined.’

“It's been exciting to see what they have come up with having listened to his music and learnt about his life,” said Léonie.

“It's great to be able to share him with Slough children, increase their local knowledge and have them get inspired by him.”

To hear the music, visit https://li.sten.to/t4a1w6yi