SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Fire crews attend small kitchen fire in Slough

    Firefighters attended the scene of a small kitchen fire in Preston Road in Slough last night.

    Two crews from Slough and one from Langley attended the incident which took place at around 9.45pm.

    Crews dealt with the incident and residents were assisted by the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) and the South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS).

    Thames Valley Police were also at the scene.

    Slough Fire Station explained that investigations were currently on-going.

    Langley Fire Station said three people went to hospital with smoke inhalation. 

    Slough

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved