Fire crews attend small kitchen fire in Slough

10:56AM, Tuesday 22 March 2022
Firefighters attended the scene of a small kitchen fire in Preston Road in Slough last night.
Two crews from Slough and one from Langley attended the incident which took place at around 9.45pm.
Crews dealt with the incident and residents were assisted by the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service (RBFRS) and the South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS).
Thames Valley Police were also at the scene.
Slough Fire Station explained that investigations were currently on-going.
Langley Fire Station said three people went to hospital with smoke inhalation.
