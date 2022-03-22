Fire crews put out large garden fire in Slough

Firefighters from Langley and Slough put out a large fire in the garden of a rental property in Wexham Road, Slough, earlier today.

Two crews, one from Slough and another from Langley, attended the scene which was described as ‘quite a large’ fire at around 11.30am.

Slough Fire Station explained that there was a large quantity of waste that had accumulated in the back garden.

This included items such as scrap metal, fridges and general waste which caused ‘a lot of thick black smoke’.

Firefighters said crews were quick to get the fire under control and stop it spreading to nearby properties and other buildings.

Officers from Thames Valley Police closed the road while firefighters tackled the blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is under investigation.