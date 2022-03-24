Slough man jailed for six years for High Street knife attack

A 20-year-old man has been jailed for six years for stabbing a man in the back during a fight in Slough High Street.

Daniel Radu of Tobermory Close in Slough was found guilty of Section 18 grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife/blade in a public space on Friday, January 28, following an investigation by Thames Valley Police.

Returning for sentencing at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday, March 23, Radu was given a six-year prison sentence his 'completely unacceptable' knife crime offences.

On August 8 2021, the victim - a man in his twenties, and two of his friends were at the Deco Bar & Lounge on Slough High Street.

Radu and the victim worked at the same construction site and were known to each other.

Shortly past midnight, the victim and his two friends went outside, and a fight started between him and two of Radu’s associates.

The fight turned physical and spilled onto the road.

At the time, Radu was still in the Deco Bar, but was made aware of the fight and ran outside with something in his hand.

Radu came up to the victim from behind and made jabbing movements towards him, causing lacerations on his back.

The fight came to an end and Radu and his two associates left.

The victim had serious injuries and needed surgery for four deep cuts.

Radu was arrested later on August 8 2021 and was then charged on August 10 2021.

Case investigator Rina Sahota from Slough police station, said: “This was a serious knife crime, but thankfully, due to the expertise of medical professionals, the victim did not sustain any long-lasting injuries.

“However, the level of violence used was completely unacceptable and this case goes to show that the criminal justice system takes knife crime extremely seriously.

“The sentence is a reflection of this, and I hope will serve as a warning to others, if you carry or use a knife, we will pursue you, arrest you and put you before the courts where you belong.

“Radu now has a significant term of imprisonment to reflect upon his actions.”