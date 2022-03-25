Library hour changes revealed as part of cost-cutting measures

Opening hours will be cut at libraries across Slough but no closures will take place over the next 12 months, the council has announced.

Slough Borough Council has been looking at cost-cutting measures for its library service and launched a three-month consultation seeking the public’s views.

One of the options suggested was the closure of Langley and Cippenham libraries but this was overwhelmingly opposed by the 2,500 people who took part in the consultation.

Further details of how library opening hours will change over the next 12 months were revealed at a cabinet meeting on Monday. These included:

W Britwell Library to close from 9am to 1pm on Wednesdays

W Cippenham Library closed 9am to 5pm on Mondays, 9am to midday on Tuesdays, 1pm onwards on Wednesdays, 9am to 1pm on Thursdays, 9am to 1pm on Fridays

W Langley Library closed 9am to 2pm on Mondays, 1pm onwards on Tuesdays, 9am to 1pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays

These venues could remain open with self-service kiosks if the council can agree for other services to move into the respective library buildings.

Council leader James Swindlehurst said: “A whole lot of people set themselves up saying this was all about the service being shut this year but it isn’t being shut for the next 12 months. That doesn’t underestimate the scale of some of the hours reductions because we are clearly chopping some quite big wedges of the day out of particular sites.

“There’s no point heating and lighting and staffing a building to have no customers a tumbleweed blowing through it.

“We want to make sure the hours we do have are the hours as many people as possible are interested in accessing the facilities.”

The amount of money spent on books over the next year is also set to be reduced from £220,500 to 90,000.

But the council leader said that he did not expect this to impact the quality of books available because the council has recently invested in a lot of new material using money which was not spent on books during the COVID-19 lockdown.