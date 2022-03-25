Slough school enjoys dance-a-thon while fundraising for Comic Relief

06:30PM, Friday 25 March 2022
A school enjoyed a dance-a-thon and bake sale as it fundraised for Comic Relief last week.
The early years and primary department at Arbour Vale School had a dance-a-thon, while secondary students and sixth formers took part in a marathon, walking around the school’s multi-use game area and field or using the school’s bikes to pedal.
Some were also using the school’s gym, carrying out a circuit of walking, cycling, and using the rowing machines.
A noise-a-thon – making ‘as much noise as possible' – also took place in the Profound and Multiple Learning Disability (PMLD) department.
The school also had a bake sale, and everyone dressed up in either their ‘most out there’ costume or their best shade of red.
Some students also took part in a joke-a-thon to ensure ‘everyone was laughing on the day’.
In total, the school raised £470.30 for Comic Relief.
Alicia Payne, a member of the organisation team , said: “Students and staff were all dressed up for the day. One staff member even dressed as a red lobster.
“The day ran smoothly, and the students really enjoyed getting stuck into the festivities.”
