Public notices: Taxi fares increase

In the public notices this week, a major redevelopment is proposed for the gas works on Uxbridge Road.

Meanwhile, Slough Borough Council has increased the fees on hackney carriage fares.

Planning

Gas works company Cadent is looking to demolish three buildings on Uxbridge Road Gas Works and build new, modernised offices.

The major structures to be demolished are the Murdoch, Brunel and Polygon buildings.

In their place, Cadent is looking to build a two-story office building and single-storey workshop with mezzanine.

There is currently around 2,600sqm of office space divided between the existing buildings. The proposal will result in a ‘comparable, albeit slightly smaller, provision.’

“The existing buildings are in poor condition and inefficient,” said the applicant.

“It is proposed to replace them with highly energy efficient structures, with a contemporary frontage facing Uxbridge Road.”

The plans also include parking for 136 cars, 30 vans, 15 electric vehicle charge points and six large vehicle spaces.

Meanwhile, part of the highway in Blackthorne Crescent is set to be stopped up to enable development.

The development in question is a single industrial unit on vacant brown field site at Blackthorne Point Industrial Estate, Poyle.

Transport

Slough council is making changes to the fares for hackney carriages in the borough.

The Slough Taxi Federation recently requested that the council increase fares in light of rises in running costs, such as fuel and insurance.

Fares will now start at £3.40 during the daytime for the first 250 yards, or £5.40 between midnight and 5am. It will then be an extra 20p for each additional 151 yards.

A £50 charge will be placed on people who have ‘soiled’ the taxi, i.e. made it unfit for immediate rehire.

