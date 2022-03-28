Safety concerns raised over broken traffic lights in Slough

A Slough resident has raised safety concerns after noticing that some traffic lights have been not operating correctly for three weeks.

Jackie Lear says that in Rochford Gardens, main traffic lights have been ‘permanently out’ for weeks.

Having complained to the council, the lights appeared to be temporarily fixed but then stopped working again.

“It’s dangerous, nobody seems bothered about people's safety,” she said.

“We also have a blind spot out of our estate onto a main busy road, where drivers speed more than the limit of 40mph. Even though there is a speed camera, [it] cannot be live.”

She added that she has seen ‘many other traffic lights out in Slough’, including at pedestrian crossings.

“The disabled and kids cannot cross safely as nobody is stopping because the traffic lights are out. Are the council waiting for a serious accident to happen?” Jackie said.

So far, Slough Borough Council has confirmed it is aware of problems with lights on Spring Lane as well as Rochford Gardens – and is undertaking an investigation.

A Slough council spokewoman said: “Unfortunately it is not an issue with the lights themselves, but with the power supply to them.

“We are waiting for the power company to fix the power issues which is affecting this junction. We understand the wait is not ideal and we thank residents for their patience.”

It added that it is awaiting funding for a full refurbishment in due course.