Ascot snapper picks up first prize at Slough art competition

A Berkshire-based photographer says it is ‘humbling’ after picking up first prize at an art competition for his digital drawing of Slough railway station.

Mike Swift’s piece was chosen as the winner out of 70 entries at the Love Slough arts contest, with an ‘Oscars style’ awards ceremony taking place at The Curve last Thursday, where a panel of judges picked their favourite.

His artwork, named ‘Platform 4’– which took about 50 hours on his iPad – depicts Slough railway station as a night sleeper train rolls into the station.

Mike not only picks up his coveted trophy but also £250 and a buyer for his picture. The contest was organised by social enterprise The Slough Hub.

“I am over the moon, especially having gone up against the other competition. Some of the art was absolutely fantastic and to have been chosen winner over that is humbling,” he told the Express.

He added that each of his prints is unique because he hides a blackbird in each picture, with this one placed on top of the Slough station sign.

Mike, who lives in Ascot, added this was his first time entering an art competition after taking up the hobby about five years ago.

To view his work, visit www.360swift.com/galleries