Slough business hit for £300k after selling counterfeit number plate holders

A Slough business is hundreds of thousands out of pocket after being prosecuted for selling illegal number plate holders.

The investigation into Sola Sales Ltd began in June 2017, after a test purchase of a set of number plate holders bearing the BMW/Mini logos was made at the business premises in Farnham Road by council trading standards officers.

Once the items were confirmed as counterfeit, a search of the premises in November 2017 saw a total of 3,466 surrounds seized bearing the trademarks of 22 car manufacturers

Although the two directors claimed they purchased the number plate holders from a reputable company in good faith, a forensic analysis of a seized computer revealed a large amount of holders destined for Sola Sales from its supplier had been seized by Customs in Calais in March 2016.

The confiscation hearing was held at Reading Crown Court on April 1.

The Judge stated she accepted the company was set up with a legitimate purpose and would sentence on the basis of ‘recklessness and carelessness’.

The judge granted a confiscation order for the sum of £333,955.62 to Sola Sales Ltd and its two directors, Marcin Wdowiak and Kazimiera Swiniarska.

This includes the council’s prosecution costs and fines totalling £20,000.