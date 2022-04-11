Slough leisure centres offer free membership to those with Parkinson's

Leisure centres in Slough are now offering free membership to those living with Parkinson’s.

Slough Ice Arena, Salt Hill Activity Centre, Langley Leisure Centre and The Centre – run by Everyone Active in partnership with Slough Borough Council are participating in the initiative with charity Parkinson’s UK.

The new initiative was launched today (Monday), which is also World Parkinson’s Day.

The free membership allows access to swim, gym, and group exercise classes.

Additionally, all members are also being offered a personalised exercise prescription through the exercise referral platform EXi.

Online Synergy Dance classes are also available and free membership for carers is also available if required.

Parkinson’s affect about 145,000 in the UK and has more than 40 symptoms, including tremors, anxiety, and pain.

Those living with Parkinson’s find activities such as dancing and walking, ‘beneficial in managing their symptoms’.

Luke Routhorn, contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are immensely proud to launch this partnership with Parkinson’s UK and hope it will make a real difference to many people’s lives.

“We want to encourage the whole Parkinson’s community to exercise and are confident we have an activity for all, no matter what your age, ability or fitness level.

“Being more active will help members to live well with Parkinson’s, improving their physical fitness and mental wellbeing, as well as having fun.”

Tom Ingram, corporate partnerships manager at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Everyone Active, who have very generously offered complimentary membership for people living with Parkinson’s and their carers.

“Being physically active is important for everyone. It supports both physical and mental health and depending on what you choose, can provide social support and interaction, all of which can really help people living with Parkinson’s and those providing informal care.

“Developing a regular physical activity habit can make a person feel more in control when living with the condition. Quality of life can be enhanced and independence and confidence maintained.

“We hope that with the support of Everyone Active, the Parkinson’s community can enjoy physical activity and use it to make a real difference to their lives.”

For more information or to join, visit https://www.everyoneactive.com/promotion/parkinsons/

People with underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart problems or breathing issues should contact their GP prior to starting any new activity.