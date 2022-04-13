Slough Council seek those marking platinum year for celebratory event

Slough Borough Council is looking for residents, charities and businesses who are also marking a platinum year this year.

The council is planning an event to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and is looking to invite people who are also celebrating the special milestone.

The event will be hosted by newly elected mayor Mohammed Nazir and will take place at Arbour Park on the evening of Thursday, June 2.

Cllr Mohammed Nazir, mayor of Slough, said: “This year marks 70 years that our Queen has been on the throne and as part of the national year of celebrations, we want to share the moment with local residents who also find this 70-year period is special for them.

“Whether you were born in 1952 or belong to a charity or business that has been in Slough for 70 years or more, we want to hear from you so we can invite you to our celebrations.”

The council would like to hear from:

Businesses that were in Slough in 1952 and are still there today.

Residents born in 1952.

Organisations or schools that began or were opened in 1952 and are still there today.

Charities or community groups working with people in the area in 1952 and are still doing so today.

Newspapers that were operating in Slough in 1952 and are still today.

Retailers that were in Slough in 1952 and are still operating there today.

The event is invitation only and the numbers are limited.

Each person invited will also be able to bring along a plus one.

The event is currently being planned, but will feature refreshments for all those invited, free car parking, special commemorative goody bags and entertainment.

As part of the evening, mayor Mohammed Nazir will also light a commemorative beacon as part of the national beacon lighting ceremony.

Cllr Nazir added: “I am honoured to be hosting this special celebration marking this amazing moment in history.

“As a town we have the youngest population in the UK, however, I know there are people out there who have known life or business for as long if not longer than the Queen has been our monarch.

“I am looking forward to talking all those invited to hear their stories from the past and the present whilst we celebrate this historic milestone of a much-admired lady.”

To join in with the council’s celebrations call 01753 875194 or 01753 875088 or e-mail communications@slough.gov.uk and tell them why this 70th year is special for you.