Slough jewellers 'set back years' after smash and grab raid

A jewellers in Farnham Road fears its business has been set back years after thieves made off with £250,000 worth of valuables in a daring ram-raid.

Burglars targeted the Gold Factory at 4.30am on Saturday morning.

Police said a vehicle intentionally reversed into the shop’s metal shutters and the person inside the vehicle then entered the shop.

Another vehicle then pulled up and an accomplice walked into the store and helped smash open the jewellery displays, stealing thousands of pounds worth of valuables.

The two thieves then left in the same getaway vehicle, leaving one car behind.

A CCTV image from the burglary

Store manager Rick Rai told the Express the ram-raid had inflicted ‘huge losses’ on his business.

He said: “For us it’s a huge loss, especially as we’re still dealing with the losses from the pandemic which has been really tough.

“You’re still dealing with it and then something like this happens. It just takes you years back. The shopfront is damaged, the shutters are damaged, they’ve smashed the counters and all the fixtures and fittings.

“You see this with other jewellers and you don’t think it’s ever going to happen to you.”

Mr Rai said that no loss or damage had been caused to jewellery belonging to customers as that had been locked away in the shop’s vaults.

But he said jewellery left on display had been ransacked by the thieves.

He told the Express he fears the incident could encourage other burglars to try their luck.

Rick said: “Now its just going to make people braver and say ‘let’s go and do this, if we get caught we may get a couple of years, the chances are we’re not going to get caught’.

“A lot of the jewellers are being targeted which is a shame because a lot of them are small family jewellers just trying to run their business to feed their family.”

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV images in connection with the burglary and officers want to speak to the two men pictured.

Detective Constable Lewis Jefferson, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information about this burglary to please get in touch.

“Also, if you are pictured or recognise the men in the pictures or the vehicles, then please come forward.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220152793.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”