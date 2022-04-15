Slough council struggling to reduce reliance on costly temp staff

The council’s aim to cut its dependence on costly agency staff has been frustrated by a number of roadblocks in recruitment and staff retention.

The Employment & Appeals Committee met on Tuesday and discussed the challenges surrounding the immediate need for staff versus the need to recruit on a more permanent basis – in order to save money for the cash-strapped council.

Councillors heard that since the committee’s last report, there had actually been a 23 per cent increase in agency workers hired.

From January to mid-March this year, there was a £3million spend on temporary agency workers. The percentage of staff that are temporary sits at about 20 per cent.

Some of this is because of staff leaving the council. There were 78 leavers between January and March this year.

There is also a need for agency staff to fill in for several employees suffering from long-term sickness.

In addition, the council has felt the need to dismiss people from several roles and is currently embroiled in nine outstanding employment tribunals. It has made two settlement agreements.

Moreover, the council is occasionally failing to bring in enough applications for vacant positions.

Of 42 posts advertised, eight posts received no applications at all, noted chair of the panel, Councillor Safdar Ali (Lab, Central).

“This council needs to look at the ways it advertises its positions. What sort of impact is it having on our ability to deliver services?” he said.

Officer Belinda Collins said it was ‘an extremely challenging time’ for recruitment across the board and the council is looking into what improvements can be made end-to-end.

Cllr Ali and Cllr Arvind Dhaliwal (Lab, Elliman) also raised concerns about the number of temporary staff who are in post for more than three years.

“The council needs to come out of that culture of keeping temporary people for too long,” Cllr Ali said.

“This needs to be sorted out,” said Cllr Dhaliwal. “People at a high level need to be brought to task and told they have to bring these numbers down.”

Concerns over the council’s ability to deliver services were echoed by Cllr Madhuri Bedi (Independent, Foxborough).

She told the meeting: “Residents who live in council flats haven’t had cleaning for over five weeks because apparently the contractors have just walked out.

“We’re here for the residents but the residents are not informed. How is information shared in the council? Departments aren’t working with each other. There needs to be much more joint response.

“Passing it on is just not enough – there needs to be more outcomes here.”