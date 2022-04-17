Firefighters tackle roof fire in Salt Hill Park

09:33AM, Sunday 17 April 2022
Firefighters from Slough and Langley attended the scene of a roof fire at a building in Salt Hill Park last night.
Two pumps from Slough and one from Langley tackled the roof fire at a groundsman’s store at the entrance of the park.
The incident took place at about 9pm.
Thames Valley Police were also in attendance.
