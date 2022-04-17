SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters tackle roof fire in Salt Hill Park

    Firefighters from Slough and Langley attended the scene of a roof fire at a building in Salt Hill Park last night.

    Two pumps from Slough and one from Langley tackled the roof fire at a groundsman’s store at the entrance of the park.

    The incident took place at about 9pm.

    Thames Valley Police were also in attendance.

