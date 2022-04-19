Firefighters tackle wooden cable wheel fire in Slough

01:52PM, Tuesday 19 April 2022
Firefighters were at the scene of a wooden cable wheel fire on Slough Trading Estate last night.
Firefighters were called to Edinburgh Avenue at approximately 2.30am where around 10 to 15 big wooden wheels, which are used to store electrical cables, were ‘well alight’.
Two pumps from Slough were at the scene, as well as one from Langley.
Langley Fire Station added that there were additional fire pumps at the scene, including from Windsor and Maidenhead. Thames Valley Police was also in attendance.
There were no injuries or casualties.
