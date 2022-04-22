UK energy company teams up with Slough charity to support residents

A UK energy company is teaming up with a Slough charity to help raise awareness of the free additional services it can offer to asylum seekers and refugees in the community.

Scottish and South Electricity Network’s (SSEN) customer and community adviser for the Thames Valley region is working with Slough Refugee Support (SRS) to assist and provide information to residents in the area through SSEN’s Priority Services Register and YES Energy Solutions.

Each year SRS deals with around 300 people and SSEN is working with them to highlight the extra support available to vulnerable customers in the event of a power cut, in addition to providing assistance through money saving and energy efficiency measures.

Mohammed Kamraiz, SSEN’s customer and community adviser, said: “Across the Thames Valley region, SSEN has nearly one million customers with a wide variety of different cultures and languages.

“We want to ensure that we reach out to all of our customers, especially those who may need additional assistance through vulnerability or circumstances of fuel poverty.

“By working with charities, such as Slough Refugee Services, we can reach a wider audience and help our customers to find out more about the free, additional services we can provide.”

Taz Mohammed, CEO of Slough Refugee Services, said: “We join hands to help our clients, who are refugees and asylum seekers, in whatever way we can.”