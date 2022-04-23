Firefighters tackle ‘serious’ car fire in Iver

Firefighters tackled a ‘serious’ car fire on the boundary of a field and road in Iver this morning.

At 10.25am firefighters from Langley Fire Station were called to North Park in Iver where a Volvo V70 Estate was on fire.

At the scene, firefighters extinguished the blaze using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel.

Thames Valley Police were also in attendance at the scene.

Langley Fire Station said that the fire ‘totally destroyed the cockpit of the car’ and the car is ‘a total right off’.

They added that the incident is being treated as arson.