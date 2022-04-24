Public notices: Food outlets apply for alcohol licences

In the public notices this week, there are a two alcohol licences, one in Burnham and one in Slough. There are also several road closures set for Windsor.

Licensing

A premises on Slough High Street, Incredible India, is looking for a licence to serve alcohol both on and off-site.

This would be from 11am-2am Sunday to Thursday, and 11am-2.30am Friday to Saturday.

The same application also seeks permission for recorded music and performance of live music and dance indoors.

This would be between the hours of 11pm-2am Sunday to Thursday, and 11pm-2.30am Friday to Saturday.

Any representations must be made in writing by May 10 to licensing@slough.gov.uk or by post.

A cafe in Burnham is also seeking a licence to sell alcohol.

Brothers Café on Eastfield Road is looking to sell alcohol by retail from 7am to 11pm, Monday to Sunday.

Anyone wishing to make representations must give notice in writing by May 10 to licensing.wyc@buckinghamshire.gov.uk or by post.

Traffic

The Royal Borough intends to prohibit vehicles from making a right turn onto King Edward VII Avenue from any gateway off the Home Park.

This will begin at 3pm until 10.30pm each day, from Wednesday, May 11 until Sunday, May 15.

It will also prohibit vehicles from turning left onto the King Edward VII Avenue from King Edward VII Avenue Car Park, on the same time frame.

The borough is also looking to prevent vehicles from travelling westbound along the Windsor Road from its junction with Queens Road, Datchet to its junction with King Edward VII Avenue,

This will be between 10.30pm and 11.59pm on the same days as above.

Vehicles are also set to be prohibited from driving along King Edward VII Avenue and Datchet Road for 50 metres either side of their junction with Romney Lock Road.

This will only be for about 10 minutes at sometime between 10am-12pm and again between 2pm-4pm on Friday, May 13.

Drivers will also be stopped from going through Albert Road between its junctions with the Long Walk and the entrance to Shaw Farm Gate for 10 minutes at sometime between 1pm-4pm on the same date.

Footpath No. 9A is also set to be closed for its entire length from 12.01am on Wednesday, May 11 until 11.59pm hours on Sunday, May 15.

Finally, Slough and the Royal Borough are looking to prohibit driving northbound along Royal Windsor Way for its entire length. This will be overnight from 9pm to 6am, April 25 until 30.

The closure is for ‘essential M4 Smart Motorway technology works’. An alternative route is provided.

