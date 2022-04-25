'Safer Streets' schemes underway in Chalvey

Work is underway in Chalvey as part of a plan to make public areas safer to use for women and girls.

The Safer Street Fund of £23.5million was set up in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard in London.

A successful joint application was made by the council, the Thames Valley office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, charity Aik Saath, and Lime, a specialist youth engagement organisation.

Several initiatives have been made possible by the £514,000 award, running until the end of April.

Working closely with the Chalvey Community Partnership, the Safer Streets project will work to address issues identified by residents in the area.

The initiatives centre on Chalvey, where statistically there is a more of a need to make women and girls safer.

Now the Chalvey Community Partnership has uploaded a video showing updates being completed as part of the project.

It visited Chalvey Recreation Ground to look at the new footpath that is being built.

Further work is also planned to add solar lights in the future. This will help to make the park safer and to encourage people to use it more.

Chalvey Community Partnership also visited the Montem stream and The Fields alleyway which have been tidied up, with hedges cut back by Slough Borough Council.

To see the video of changes, visit youtu.be/uAGDKYamqzw