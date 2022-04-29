Thousands celebrate Vaisakhi in Slough

Thousands of people gathered for a traditional Sikh procession filled with colour and fragrances in Slough on Sunday.

Vaisakhi, the celebration of spring harvest, marks the first day of Vaisakh – the second month in the tropical solar calendar used in Sikhism. It is traditionally celebrated in mid-April.

It was marked with a nagar kirtan – a procession of music and activities – from Sheehy Way to Woodlands Avenue on Sunday.

The procession was organised by Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, the Sikh place of worship on Sheehy Way.

Cllr Harjinder Gahir (Lab & Co-Op, Wexham Lea) was one of the organisers and other councillors attended, including leader of the council, James Swindlehurst.

Cllr Fiza Matloob (Lab & Co-Op, Baylis and Stoke) said of the day: “What was beautiful about it is it showed the unity of Slough – we had all religions, not just Sikhs.

“It was so full of colour and the whole street was filled with fragrant scents from cooking food.

“At the end of the procession there were people cleaning up litter.

“It brought the community together and everyone was just so happy. There was no march last year and that disappointed everyone.

“One of the best things about Slough is the unity, and [the nagar kirtan] showed the unity of Slough.”

Slough MP Tan Dhesi also attended the festivities.

“[I was] extremely grateful to finally celebrate Vaisakhi with the local community, the pandemic had stolen that from us,” he said.

“I want to thank the local Sikh Gurdwara committees, all the volunteers, the police and council for ensuring that an event on such a huge scale took place smoothly.”