Local Elections 2022: Meet the candidates standing in Slough

Baylis and Stoke
Osa-Samson Isere - Conservative Party
- Nigerian-born IT infrastructure engineer who has lived in Slough since 1997
- Passionate about helping vulnerable people in need and supporter of foundation which distributes food to the homeless
- Represented Nigeria in the World Chess Olympiad in 1988
Fiza Matloob - Labour and Co-Operative Party
- Lifelong resident in Baylis and Stoke and councillor for the area since 2007
- Has prioritised tackling anti-social behaviour, vandalism and environmental crime if re-elected
- Currently serves as vice-chairman of the council's overview & scrutiny committee
Britwell and Northborough
Robert Anderson - Labour and Co-Operative Party
- Born in Britwell and has served as the elected representative for Britwell & Northborough since the ward was created in 2014
- Previous leader of Slough Borough Council, serving from June 2001 to June 2004 and May 2008 to June 2016
- Currently tasked with financial oversight, council assets and performance on the council's cabinet
Teresa Fletcher - Conservative Party
- A Slough resident of 50 years and former school governor and examiner
- Active member of the Church of England and various forums dealing with policing, public safety and care for the young
- Has served on organising committees of local branches of Save the Children and Rotary Club Great Britain
Slough Central
Safdar Ali - Labour Party
- A resident of Goodman Park since 1982 where he lives with wife and family
- Central ward councillor since 2018
- Has pledged to work to secure improvements to the town centre and ensure parks and open spaces are well maintained if re-elected
Tom King - Independent
- Awaiting candidate information
Gurcharan Manku - Conservative Party
- Lived in Slough for 37 years, working for the Royal Mail in various roles
- Served as general secretary of the Ramgarhia Sikh Forum over the past four years and president of the Slough Conservative Association
- Focused on staying in touch with those he represents, encouraging resident participation and accountability of councillors
Chalvey
Shaida Akbar - Labour Party
- Worked with various voluntary groups in the Chalvey community over the past five years
- Trustee of the Pakistan Welfare Association (PWA) where she has been involved with women's empowerment and organising skills workshops for young women in Slough
- Has pledged to tackle anti-social behaviour, improve education and housing standards if elected
Sridhar Bachu - Green Party
- Chalvey resident for eight years who has pledged to fight for a better environment, safer roads and well-maintained parks
- Has pledged to hold the council accountable on its climate change targets, including reaching net-zero carbon by 2030
- Works as a senior engineer in the technology sector and is passionate about bringing positive change to the community
Ivon Sampson - Conservative Party
- A resident of Slough for more than 50 years who runs his own legal practice, Privatus Law
- Specialises in immigration and family law
- Multi-linguist who speaks Punjabi, Urdu and English
Cippenham Green
Roger Davis - Labour and Co-Operative Party
- Lived in Cippenham Green since 1970 and councillor for the ward since 2008
- Has pledged to tackle dog-fouling, littering and dumped rubbish if re-elected
- Calling for improved repairs to roads and pavements in Cippenham
Mherunisa Hussain - Conservative Party
- Lived in Slough for more than 12 years and recent graduate from the University of Warwick
- Aiming to find a solution to parking problems in Cippenham
- Pursuing a career in health and social care and says frontline council services need to be protected, particularly in the health and social care sector
Nick Smith - Heritage Party
- Standing to 'provide an alternative to the residents of Cippenham Green' following Slough's financial crisis which has seen the local authority rack up more than £750million of borrowing debt
- Representing the Heritage Party which says it 'rejects woke ideologies of critical race theory, 100 genders and climate alarmism'. Opposed to the replacement of coal and gas power stations with wind turbines
- Pledges to represents residents' concerns at council level
Cippenham Meadows
Michelle Little - Conservative Party
- Passionate about equality for women and environmental issues
- Has previously stood for the Green Party but says the Conservative Government has done more to protect the environment and further green issues
- Calling on Slough Borough Council to do more in its Air Quality Action Areas including north of the M4 by ASDA
Dilbagh Parmar - Labour Party
- Served as a councillor for Cippenham Meadows since 2018
- Has pledged to tackle littering, fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour if re-elected
- Has also prioritised keeping parks and open spaces in Cippenham well maintained
Matthew Taylor - Liberal Democrats
- Architect who has lived in Slough for 16 years and possesses an in-depth knowledge of the planning system and the need for sustainable development strategies
- Critical of the Labour-run council's 'failure' to consult residents properly on issues including the A4 bus lane
- Calling for cross-party co-operation to help Slough Borough Council recover from its financial woes
Colnbrook with Poyle
Puja Bedi - Conservative Party
- Served on Colnbrook with Poyle Parish Council since 2015, serving as chair from 2017 to 2019
- Governor at Pippins Primary School in Colnbrook and has played a leading role in local residents' organisations including the Flood Action Group
- One of the founders of the coronavirus support group, Colnbrook Cares, which won the accolade of being Berkshire's Best New Group of 2021
Avtar Cheema - Labour Party
- Served as a borough councillor for Colnbrook with Poyle since 2014
- Has pledged to campaign for improved local bus services and tackle littering and fly-tipping
- Lives in Colnbrook with her family
Elliman
Amjad Abassi - Liberal Democrats
- Economics graduate who Slough Liberal Democrats say will bring much-needed expertise to managing Slough Borough Council's finances
- Worked as a community volunteer for the Royal Voluntary Service during the COVID pandemic
- Strongly supports his party's pledge to consult, count and co-operate effectively if elected to Slough Borough Council
Mushtaq Malik - Labour Party
- Lived in Elliman ward for more than 20 years and volunteered with a number of organisations including the Pakistan Welfare Association
- Has pledged to work on issues including repairs to roads and pavements if elected
- Tackling dumped rubbish and anti-social behaviour in Elliman Ward are Mushtaq's other election priorities
Jarnail Ruprah - Conservative Party
- Lived in Slough since 1972 and an Elliman resident for the past 30 years
- Committee member of the Ramgarhia Gurdwara in Woodlands Avenue and has also served as a committee member for the Slough youth charity, Space
- Keen to see the provision of good community support facilities for residents young and old
Farnham
Dr Aman Singh Grewal - Conservative Party
- Works as a GP in health centres across Slough, primarily Cippenham Surgery
- Wants to stop over-development in Farnham ward
- Aiming to improve the health and wellbeing of residents in Slough, which is poorer than in neighbouring areas
Muhammad Sabah - Labour Party
- Resident of Norfolk Avenue who has lived in Farnham ward for more than 20 years
- Served as Farnham ward councillor since 2018
- Has pledged to improve street-cleaning and tackle anti-social behaviour around the Farnham Road shops if re-elected
Haymill and Lynch Hill
Catharine Parkes - Liberal Democrats
- Lived in Haymill for 22 years and works as an education research having held various posts in the civil service
- Believes passionately in the importance for educational opportunity for all children and has hit out at the financial failings of Slough Borough Council and the impact on school budgets
- Strongly supports action to protect the environment and improve air quality through the introduction of cycling and walking paths. Wants the council to measure air quality more thoroughly across the town
Anna Wright - Conservative Party
- Served as a councillor for Haymill and Lynch Hill over the last 12 years
- Previous leader of the Slough Conservatives
- Wants to protect open spaces from over-development in Slough and is calling on the council to provide value for money services to all, especially the elderly
Raf Zarait - Labour Party
- Has pledged to address issues including a lack of affordable housing and parking pressures in Haymill and Lynch Hill if elected
- Keen to ensure parks and open spaces stay well-maintained in the area
- Lifelong Slough resident who has spent most his career working in the aviation industry
Langley Kedermister
Preston Brooker - Labour and Co-Operative Party
- Served as a councillor for Langley Kedermister since 2014
- Vice-chair of governors at Ryvers School, secretary of the Langley Forum and volunteer at Slough Food Bank
- Has pledged to secure improvements for council tenants if re-elected
Sharon O'Reilly - Conservative Party
- Langley Kedermister resident of 20 years
- Qualified locksmith and small business owner who is passionate about local history and community
- Wants to 'reverse the decline' of Slough town centre and services in the borough
Dawinderpal Sahota - Independent
- Awaiting further candidate information
Tammer Salem - Green Party
- Has pledged to hold Slough Borough Council to account to meet its target of becoming carbon neutral by 2030
- Wants environmental policies to remain a priority as Slough Borough Council continues to try and recover from its financial crisis
- Wants residents to be consulted on all major council decisions
Langley St Mary's
Christine Bamigbola - Conservative Party
- Born in Slough and Langley resident for more than 25 years
- Currently works with vulnerable families through community charities and is chairwoman of the Slough Conservatives
- Has campaigned for better policing and safer school crossings. Wants to hold the council to account and protect green spaces and clean air
Julian Edmonds - Green Party
- Awaiting further candidate information
Jibril Hassan - Independent Network
- Awaiting further candidate information
Harj Minhas - Labour and Co-Operative Party
- Served as a councillor for Langley St Mary's since 2018
- If re-elected, has pledged to tackle anti-social behaviour in Langley
- Wants to ensure Langley residents have more say in the decisions taken in the area
Upton
Balvinder Bains - Labour Party
- Served as a councillor for Upton since 2018 and has been an elected representative on the borough for several years before that
- Currently serves as a cabinet member for regulation and public protection on the council's cabinet
- Tackling anti-social behaviour and crime among key election priorities
Josephine Hanney - Liberal Democrats
- Involved in various community activities including helping to run the Langley Carnival and volunteering at Langley Health Centre
- Believes the Conservative Government should do more to help workers and pensioners during the cost-of-living-crisis through measures such as cutting VAT
- Strongly supports the commitment from the Liberal Democrats to improve key mental and social care services. Keen to see Slough Borough Council work more with groups and voluntary sports clubs to boost physical activity in the borough
Neel Rana - Conservative Party
- A Royal Mail employee for more than 20 years who works at the company's worldwide distribution centre in Langley
- Experienced translator and active member of the Conservative Friends of India group
- Has lived in Upton for the last 15 years
Wexham Lea
Mubashir Ahmed - Conservative Party
- Vice chairman of Wexham Court Parish Council
- Taxi driver who owns his own private hire business
- Cares passionately about community and justice for all, particularly those with disabilities
Haqeeq Dar - Labour Party
- Served as a Wexham Lea councillor since 2011 and Wexham resident of 35 years
- Has pledged to improve the supply of affordable housing in Wexham and find solutions to parking problems
- Previously served as deputy mayor and spent a period serving as an independent councillor before being re-instated to the Labour Party in November
