Local Elections 2022: Meet the candidates standing in Slough

MAIDENHEAD 134397

Schools across contributed to an art exhibition on show at Norden Farm. Quest Family Arts Festival ran visual arts workshops in local schools and with local community groups. A multi-sensory gallery experience based on the theme of Magical Lands. The immersive gallery is centred around a giant beanstalk growing up into the sky. Delivered by artist Amelia Pimlott. Violet Rainer-Delpech 9yrs