Police investigating reports of stranger approaching women in Slough

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses after two separate incidents in which women were approached in Slough by a stranger.

At around 12.40pm on Friday, May 6, a woman in her forties was approached by a man on Telford Drive in Slough.

The man made sexually inappropriate comments to the woman and followed her towards Braemar Gardens.

The victim was not injured, however, was scared for her safety.

The man is described as Asian, 6ft tall, of medium build, aged between 25 and 30 , with cropped hair at the side and a push back fringe.

He was wearing a dark jacket and trousers.

Separately, at some time between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday, May 7, a woman reported to staff in Asda, located in Telford Drive, that a man had approached her on Telford Drive and stared at her, making her feel uncomfortable.

Sergeant Ricci Dolan, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about either of these incidents to please come forward.

“We believe the offender is the same in both incidents and we would like to speak to the woman who reported the second incident to staff in Asda as they have not reported it to us directly.

“Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220196948.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”