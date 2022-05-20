Pupils encouraged to walk to school in Slough campaign

Schools in Slough have been getting active by walking to school this week as part of annual campaign to encourage mum and dad to leave the car at home.

The annual Living Streets campaign has been taking place across borough with children encouraged to walk to school in an engaging campaign.

Power Up! has been the theme for this year’s Walk to School Week, with a video game-inspired design and encouraging pupils to travel sustainably to school every day of the week.

Each day has seen a level unlocked and a new mission to complete, through which pupils have discovered the incredible benefits of walking for individuals, communities, and the planet. Each pupil will be challenged to walk, cycle, scoot or park and stride to school every day for one week.

For parents and carers at Wexham Court Primary School, walking has never been safer after their School Street was made permanent on Friday, April 29.

School Streets limit motor vehicle access during drop-off and pick-up times, supporting active travel by making it safer for children and their families to walk, cycle and scoot to school. Wexham Court Primary School Street is operational from 8am to 9am and 3pm to 4pm term time only.

Residents and businesses who live and work on the School Street, as well as Blue Badge holders are exempt from the restrictions.

Navroop Mehat, headteacher at Wexham Court Primary School, said: “The School Street closure has meant our children can safely and comfortably travel to and from school.

“Pupils come running in to school - they love it. Their parents let them walk part way to school because they know they are safe.

“After school, the pupils walk home with their friends and chat. We all chat after school without worrying about a car whizzing past. It is really very beautiful. “

“Prior to the School Street, we had cars speeding past all the time. They parked-on driveways and blocked the view of pupils crossing.

“The whole experience was terrifying, which meant pupils did not walk to school as it was just too unsafe.”

Councillor Christine Hulme, lead member for children’s services, lifelong learning and skills, said: “We are so pleased to hear the fantastic impact making the Wexham Court Primary School Street permanent has made.

“To get feedback that the children are getting more exercise when travelling to and from school and enjoying walking with their friends and families is priceless, all in a much safer environment.”