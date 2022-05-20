Police appeal for witnesses after people were threatened in Chalvey McDonald's

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after people were threatened in a McDonalds in Slough.

The incident occurred at the Windsor Road restaurant at around 6.50pm on Friday, May 13.

The offender entered the restaurant and threatened people.

Investigating officer, PC Charley Hook, based at Slough police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to please come forward.

“I would also ask anyone who may have dash-cam, mobile phone or CCTV footage to please check this and get in touch if it has captured anything that may assist this investigation.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220207672.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

A 33-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of racially/religiously aggravated fear and criminal damage to property.

He has been bailed until Thursday, June 9.