Slough handed £10.4 million for major cycle route on A4 Bath Road

Slough Borough Council is set to develop a major cycle route across the borough – an A4 east/west highway route.

A total of £10.4million has been awarded from the Department for Transport’s (DfT) Active Travel Fund for the scheme.

The designs are expected to include:

Segregation/part-segregation from mainstream traffic

Junction redesign and improved crossing provision

Prominent, enhanced signage and markings.

Misha Byrne, the council’s transport lead, said: “The team is currently developing preliminary designs for the scheme, which is expected to cover the A4 from the western boundary to the Uxbridge Road junction.

“There are a number of pinch-points along the route, and innovative engineering solutions will be necessary in order to deliver a continuous and successful route.”

Councillor Pavitar Mann, lead member for transport, planning and place, said: “It’s fantastic news to hear we’ve been awarded this money which will enable us to reclaim the road space for all road users, in a sustainable and progressive way.

“Local areas have suffered from increased levels of traffic and increased speeds.

“The council has already introduced measures to make local roads better for walking and cycling, such as our rollout of School Streets.

“With this new scheme, we want to help people make travel choices that are cleaner and greener which will contribute towards Slough being a safer, healthier and more attractive place to live and work.”

The plans will be released for consultation in the summer.

Dates for the construction of the scheme are yet to be determined.