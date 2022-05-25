Entries open for Slough in Bloom 2022

Entries are now open for this year’s Slough in Bloom competition, the 28th time it has been held since its inception.

Entries are open in all 10 categories until July 2, with judging beginning just over a week later on July 11.

Margaret Inniss, chairman of Slough in Bloom, said: “The Slough in Bloom Committee were delighted by the number and quantity of the competition entries last year in spite of the Covid lockdowns. We are looking forward to even more gardens being entered into this year’s competition and seeing how last year’s gardens have developed.”

The online entry form is available to complete at: www.sloughinbloom.org/ along with a downloadable version which can be posted to the address on the form. You can also email to enter with all your contact details to: sloughinbloom@gmail.com