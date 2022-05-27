Public notices: Road closures in Slough

In the public notices this week, there will be several road closures in Slough to carry out roadworks.

Road closures

Slough Borough Council is looking to close Burnham Lane from its junction with Buckingham Avenue to its junction with Brook Crescent.

The proposed road closure would come into force at a minute past midnight on Saturday, June 18 until 11.59pm on Sunday, June 19.

It will be closed again from a minute past midnight on Saturday, June 25 until 11.59pm on Sunday, June 26.

The final closure on this road will begin at a minute past midnight on Saturday, July 2, until 11.59pm on Sunday, July 3.

Slough council is also looking to close Ajax Avenue from its junction with Leigh Road to the lorry entrance of Bidfood Head Office.

This will be from a minute past midnight on Monday, May 30 until works are complete – expected by 11.59pm on Friday, June 17.

The council is additionally seeking to close Fleetwood Road from number 2 to number 10. This will begin at a minute past midnight on Monday, May 30 until 11.59pm on Wednesday, June 1.

It will also stop traffic going through Dolphin Road from its junction with Uxbridge Road to number 86, Dolphin Road. This will be from 12.01am on Monday, May 30 until 11.59pm on Wednesday, June 1.

The council will additionally prohibit traffic from passing outside 1B Merton Road, from 12.01am on Monday, May 30 until 11.59pm on Wednesday, June 1.

There will be no alternative route available as this is a dead end.

In all other cases, an alternative route will be available while the road closure is in force, with diversion signs at the location.

Advance warning notices of the dates and times of works will also be posted there.

Road closures can continue for a maximum of 18 months. Access will be maintained for all local residents and businesses.

Send any queries regarding the proposed work or alternative route to: Service Lead – Planning & Transport, Slough Borough Council, Observatory House, 25 Windsor Road, Slough SL1 2EL

Alternatively, email streetworks@slough.gov.uk or phone 01753 875330.

