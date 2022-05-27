Slough Argos store to close later this year

A highly used Argos store in Slough is set to close later this year, the company has announced.

The Bath Road store, which has also served customers in Maidenhead in recent years, will close with employees being offered ‘opportunities to redeploy to alternative roles within Sainsbury’s’. Argos was acquired by the supermarket giant in 2016.

A spokesperson for Argos added: “As part of our plans to make shopping convenient for customers and to enable us to invest where it matters most to customers, we are relocating many of our Argos standalone stores to Sainsbury’s.

“Earlier this year, a brand-new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury’s Uxbridge Superstore.

“By bringing together the much-loved brands of Sainsbury’s and Argos under the one roof, our customers are able to enjoy greater convenience as the new Argos will enable them to purchase thousands of technology, home and toy products whilst picking up their groceries.

“This service is also available at our Taplow Superstore.”