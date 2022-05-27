Slough school holds platinum party fit for royalty

Pupils at Arbour Vale School in Slough held a party fit for royalty to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

The Farnham Road school, which educates children with additional needs, organised a whole day of activities yesterday (Thursday) to join in with the national celebrations.

This started with a treasure hunt and culminated with a pageant, marching band and a parade of costumes.

The party also included a whole school picnic on the playing field, while pupil ambassadors acted as hosts for VIPS including the mayor of Slough, Councillor Dilbagh Parmar, as well as representatives from organisations which support the school.

Pupils and staff arrived at school dressed like royalty and made their own crown and sceptre, while a baking and painting competition added to the day’s entertainment. A collection pot was also present to raise funds for the school.

Meanwhile, visitors were treated to a free raffle with prizes on offer including a Team GB kit donated by Olympic rower Jack Beaumont, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics.

Arbour Vale principal Neil Sykes said: “Staff and pupils have pulled out all the stops to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“It is really important for us to come together as a whole community to mark this milestone, particularly after the last two years when we were not able to all gather in this way.

“We want to create happy memories for our children and families that will last for many years to come.”