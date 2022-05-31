Visit the first face-to-face carer network event since COVID

The first face-to-face meeting for Slough carers since 2019 will be held on June 6 as part of Carers Week.

The Carers Networking Forum is for both those who provide care and those being cared to bond with others and learn about the support on offer.

There are a predicted 12,000 unpaid carers in Slough, many of whom may not be aware that they count as carers.

During COVID, many of these were isolated, as they were in their own homes shielding. As many carers are older people, not all were tech-savvy enough to join in with Zoom socialising.

Kinder Bassi is the support and wellbeing manager for Slough Carers, which is the branch of Slough CVS that will be running the event.

“It’s an opportunity for carers to have their voice heard,” she said.

The event hopes to find ‘hidden carers’ – people who may not see their role in the household as that of a carer.

“Slough is a diverse community with many multi-generational households. You might consider caring for your mum to just be one of your duties,” said Kinder.

It is also a chance to find out about specific peer groups for carers. For example, there is an Asian carer group, a Cippenham carer group and the service is also looking to create one for male carers.

It is also a chance for the ‘digitally excluded’ to find more information and get a welcome pack, including a free Carers Discount Card.

“Carers don’t get many incentives, so this is an opportunity to give back to them,” said Kinder. They deserve a free meal, free coffee or a spa day.”

The card also serves as a place to register emergency contact details, in case the carer is in an emergency – making sure that crisis care can be arranged for those they care for.

Carers in Slough face the challenges of closing day centres and the rolling back of non-statutory services as a result of Slough council’s financial difficulties.

The Carers Networking Forum on Monday is an opportunity to hear from Slough council about this among other guest speakers from Citizens Advice Bureau and Slough Foodshare to discuss the cost of living.

The forum includes free lunch and a goody bag and is open to all carers over the age of 18, whatever their circumstances.

To sign up for the Slough Carers Networking Forum and Lunch, visit: www.tinyurl.com/4xb6vxn7

It will be at Arbour Park Stadium on Stoke Road from 11am-1pm on June 6.

There are a number of other events for Carers Week (June 6-12) – many Jubilee themed – intended to promote the mental and physical wellbeing of carers.

See Slough Carers Support’s online timetable at www.sloughcarerssupport.co.uk/events/carers-week-events-6-14-june-2022/