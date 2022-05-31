Four in 10 people in Slough are physically inactive, study finds

Nearly four in 10 adults in Slough are considered ‘physically inactive’, a new study has warned.

A major report from Spirit of 2012, funder of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, has warned those figures are part of a wider public health emergency facing the country amid persistent low levels of physical activity.

It analysed data from across the country and found that Slough was one of 26 local authorities where significant numbers took part in less than 30 minutes of moderate physical activity each week.

The research shows 39.5 per cent of the adult population of Slough are physically inactive, the equivalent of 43,400 people.

Older people, disabled people, some minority ethnic groups and those from lower socio-economic grades are more likely to be physically inactive.

The report also has 10 policy recommendations including targeted interventions at ‘transition points’ in people’s lives.

These include puberty, when many teenage girls drop out of sport; when young people leave school; when they face new caring obligations; late middle age and old age, or after experiencing a disabling illness or injury.

Councillor Natasa Pantelic, cabinet member for social care and public health at Slough Borough Council, said: "The council continues to work with NHS and local voluntary and community sector partners to promote, support, and improve the take up of community focused activity and healthy weight and wellbeing offers.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic the need to prioritise physical and mental health and wellbeing has never been clearer.

“The council’s Public Health Team are working hard to ensure that Slough residents can enjoy a broad range of activities and services, across all age ranges from babies to seniors.

“With a wide range of online and in person sessions available across the borough the aim is to help Slough’s residents live healthier, happier and more active lives.

“As we move into summer there’s never been a better time to get moving and find your way to health and wellbeing.”