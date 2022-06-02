Public notices: Plan to turn offices to place of worship

In the public notices this week, applications are looking to change The Old Barn off Cippenham Lane from offices to religious use.

Planning

Applicants are looking to change The Old Barn in Bennetts Close from offices to religious use and conduct some associated landscaping work.

The Old Barn is a Grade II listed building originally dating from the 17th century. It was formerly of the Cippenham Court Farm which was rebuilt and refurbished in 1987.

The two-storey building spans 3,050sqft and currently has a self-contained car park at the front of the property for 14 cars.

To see documents for this application, enter reference P14210/006 or P14210/007 into Slough Borough Council’s planning portal at www.sbcplanning.co.uk

If you wish to comment on an application, you should do so within 21 days of the date of this notice to planning@slough.gov.uk or Planning Department, Observatory House, 25 Windsor Road, Slough, SL1 2EL.

Traffic

Slough Borough Council is looking to close Dover Road from its junction with Bath Road to its junction with Bath Service Road North from 12.01am on Saturday, June 11 to 11.59pm on Sunday, June 12.

A second closure is expected from a 12.01am on Saturday, July 9 to 11.59pm Sunday, July 10.

The council is also looking to close Huntercombe Lane North from number 53 to 36A, from 10pm to 6am on Monday, June 13 until 6am on Friday, June 17.

The entrance to Langley Road from the High Street will also be closed from 12.01 to on June 11 to 11.59pm on June 12.

To see all this week's public notices, click here.