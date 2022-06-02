Director hopes debut film will 'put Slough on the map'

A film director is hoping his first feature production will ‘put Slough on the map’.

Pravesh Kumar’s Little English is set to premiere at the London Indian Film Festival later this month.

It follows the story of Punjabi newlywed Simmy who unexpectedly faces disappointment when her British Asian husband does a runner on her wedding night.

She finds an unlikely ally in her wayward brother-in-law, Harry, and a secret romance blossoms leaving Simmy with a dilemma whether to follow her heart.

Viewers will recognise some familiar spots with Farnham Road, Slough High Street and Herschel Park among the filming locations.

Pravesh, who produced the film with Slough-based Resource Productions, said: “I love the fact that nearly everyone involved in this film is not only from a culturally diverse background or economic background, they also have made their first film.

“It’s really hard to get your foot in the door but we’ve come out with a really beautiful story set in Slough.

“It’s a romantic comedy, it’s funny, heartwarming, sometimes heartbreaking, and we’re really fortunate that its got its Gala Premier at a prestigious festival.”

He added: “Anyone from Slough will recognise the place and it’s really important to me as a first time filmmaker to make it from Slough and put Slough on the map.”

Pravesh, 51, from Upton, received an MBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours in January in recognition of his work founding the Rifco Theatre Company, the UK’s most successful British South Asian touring company.

His first venture into the silver screen was done on a tiny budget.

But he told the Express both he and producer Dominique Unsworth from Resource Productions were keen to tell the stories of Slough and diverse communities.

Little English will premiere at the London Indian Film Festival at BFI Southbank on June 23.