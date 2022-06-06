Aik Saath launch campaign to tackle harassment of women and girls

A social media campaign has been launched by youth charity Aik Saath urging young people to speak up if they see a friend harassing women and girls.

Members of the Slough-based group produced a short video which shows a young woman being pestered as she walks through Salt Hill Park.

The woman is asked for her social media details by a passer-by but his friend steps in and challenges him over his harassment.

Inayah Zia, an 18-year-old student at the Slough and Eton Business & Enterprise College, helped create the video with a team of young men and women at Aik Saath.

She told the Express: “Being a young person myself in school, seeing the kind of conversations young boys have, a lot of them recognise their friends are doing wrong.

“Even if it’s their friends pestering a girl over Snapchat or at school, they recognise it’s wrong, they’ll say it’s wrong afterwards or behind their back but they won’t have the courage to say it to their friend’s face because they want to conform or they don’t want to lose a friend.

“Hopefully we want to inspire young boys that you’d rather lose a friend than have a friend that thinks it’s acceptable to do those sort of things.”

The campaign film, titled ‘Step In’, was produced with Resource Productions and features the message ‘If a friend is making someone uncomfortable, you have a responsibility to challenge them #speakup’.

Aik Saath members also underwent training with Against Violence and Abuse (AVA) to better understand different forms of violence against women and girls.

Inayah added: “I think it’s really important that young boys and girls come together in a space like this to spread awareness. It shouldn’t just be exclusively girls saying this is wrong.

“It stops us labelling all guys as bad. When men become part of the conversation they’re less likely to feel isolated and they actually think this is not just a women’s issue, this is an ‘us’ issue and we should be actively involved in it.”

The video can be viewed on TikTok or Instagram by following the @AikSaath page and is also available on YouTube.